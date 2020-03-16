Menu

Crime

Police arrest Ottawa man for violent robbery at Kingston park last year

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 4:23 pm
Kingston police have arrested a man in Ottawa they believe was involved in a violent attack that took place last year in Kingston.
Kraig Krause / Global News

Kingston police say they have arrested the suspect in last year’s violent attack in Megaffin Park.

On July 11, 2019, police say a man attacked two people, a man and a woman, in a parking lot at Megaffin Park.

READ MORE: Kingston police say 2 attacked in Megaffin Park, suspect still at large

Originally, police had arrested one man they found on scene, only to find out later that he, too, had been attacked.

According to a police news release put out Monday, the suspect came up behind the two victims in the summer of 2019 with an “unknown blunt-edged weapon,” striking them over the head numerous times.

The two victims were seriously injured, and the suspect was able to run away with bags he stole from both the man and the woman.

Following months of investigation, the Kingston police major crimes unit was able to identify the suspect as a 35-year-old Ottawa man.

Jason Ro recovers after being brutally attacked during an attempted robbery
Jason Ro recovers after being brutally attacked during an attempted robbery

He was arrested in Ottawa by Kingston police detectives on March 15.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of robbery with a weapon.

