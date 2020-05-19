Grand River Transit driver tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for Grand River Transit (GRT) has confirmed that a bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This transit operator has been off work for 6 days now and is doing well,” Neil Malcolm, Assistant Director of Transit Services for Waterloo Region, told Global News in an email.

He explained that, ”we are following up with contact tracing internally as required.”

Malcolm said that GRT continues to used enhanced cleaning and physical distancing measures on buses.

Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray was questioned by reporters on Tuesday morning over why the public was not told about the positive test.

“We don’t think that would have added any value in terms of safety in terms of the for either operators or the travelling public,” he responded.

GRT and ION LRT service have been free since early April, but that will come to an end June 1.

It has been in place to in part to allow the public to board from the rear of the bus to allow for increased separation between transit operators and passengers.

Murray said GRT is working to get plexiglass screens on buses before returning to normal service.

“We’re commited to making sure transit is safe for our operators and safe for our customers,” he explained.

“We’ll do everything that we need to to make sure that’s the case.”