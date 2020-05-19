Waterloo Region reports 4 new coronavirus cases as total hit 1,037

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced Tuesday that four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the area, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,037.

Another 58 people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 673, or 64 per cent.

This represents a massive jump for the region which still lags well behind the province which has seen 76 per cent of its cases resolved.

For a second straight day, there have been no new deaths reported by Waterloo Public Health although the agency has removed one from the count on its website dropping the death toll in the area to 111.

One new outbreak was declared at Parkwood Mennonite Home in Waterloo raising the total number of active outbreaks at homes in the region to 13.

Ontario reported 427 new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases across the province to 23,384 cases.

Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 1.9 per cent in total cumulative cases. Tuesday’s case number has jumped back into the 400s after 304 new cases were recorded in Monday’s report.

The death toll has risen to 1,919 as 15 more deaths were reported. This is the lowest number of deaths reported in a 24-hour period since April 6.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues