427 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 23,384

Ontario reported 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,384 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,919 as 15 more deaths were reported. This is the lowest number of deaths reported in a 24-hour period since April 6.

Meanwhile, 17,898 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 1.9 per cent in total cumulative cases.

The province has completed 559,794 tests so far for the virus. This is up 5,813 from the previous day, which was Victoria Day Monday, and is much lower than the province’s target of 16,000 daily tests.

Ontario has 987 patients (down by five) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 167 patients in an intensive care unit (down by seven) and 123 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 10).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,408 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 19 deaths, and there are 190 outbreaks. Three health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,538 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,615 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 4,043 of the total reported cases, which is 17.3 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for about 63 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

9,919 people are male (42.4 per cent)

13,294 people are female (56.9 per cent).

668 people are 19 and under (2.9 per cent).

5,707 people are 20 to 39 (24.4 per cent).

7,155 people are 40 to 59 (30.6 per cent).

4,923 people are 60 to 79 (21.1 per cent).

4,916people are 80 and over (21. per cent).

There are 2,294 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.