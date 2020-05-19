4 charged with stunt driving on 401 in Northumberland County on holiday Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP took four vehicles off the road during a stunt driving blitz on Highway 401 on Victoria Day.

In one incident, police caught two vehicles travelling at speeds of more than 190 km/h in a 100 zone on the highway westbound near Wesleyville Road, west of Port Hope.

By the time the vehicles were stopped, they had crossed into Durham Region.

According to police, a Mustang was clocked at 194 km/h and an Infinity at 195 km/h.

Both vehicles were rentals.

The driver of the Mustang tells Today’s Northumberland, he didn’t realize he was travelling that fast.

Meanwhile, Peterborough County OPP checked approximately 80 watercraft over the long weekend on Belmont and Round lakes.

No charges were laid.

Police also responded to some Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) complaints, mostly for camping incidents.

Police used an educational approach and did not lay any charges.

Peterborough County OPP also report 155 Highway Traffic Act violations over the last week, in the Peterborough area, during Canada Road Safety Week.

Cobourg police tell Global News Peterborough officers frequently checked Victoria Beach, which is closed for normal beach activities. In all cases, anyone on the beach was following guidelines by using it for walk-through traffic only and not gathering in groups larger than five.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a few EMCPA complaints but laid no charges.

