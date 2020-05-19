Impaired driving charges laid in Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes over long weekend: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP laid several impaired driving charges over the Victoria Day long weekend in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4 p.m. Saturday officers responded to a complaint about a driver on Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan Township. OPP located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Justin Bonnici, 39, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, failure to remain at the scene and failure to surrender a driver’s licence.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Bonnici is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 28.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., Peterborough County OPP stopped an ATV on County Road 6 in Douro-Dummer Township. OPP determined the operator of the ATV was prohibited from driving and was under the influence of alcohol.

Shane Davis, 49, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Davis’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his ATV was seized for 45 days. He will appear in court in Peterborough on July 28.

City of Kawartha Lakes

On Saturday, OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Valentia and Little Britain roads. Officers located a vehicle in the ditch and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Nathan Nieuwhof, 29, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, driving while under suspension and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Lindsay on July 23, OPP said Tuesday.

