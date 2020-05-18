More drivers stopped for stunt driving on Victoria Day long weekend amid recent uptick: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they have stopped more drivers for stunt driving over the Victoria Day long weekend, including at least four who were stopped in Port Hope on Monday alone.

Const. Kevin Westhead said the incidents are in line with recent trends as most people stay home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Because we have less traffic on the roads, I’ve definitely seen an uptick in stunt driving offences,” Westhead said.

In Port Hope on Monday, two officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 401 in the area of Wesleyville Road.

As of early Monday afternoon, they stopped four drivers, including two who were travelling 195 km/h and 194 km/h together, a spokesperson said.

Both of the drivers faced an automatic licence suspension for seven days and had their vehicles impounded for seven days.

A charge of stunt driving could also result in a fine of up to $10,000.

One of the drivers who was stopped told Global News it was his first time driving the vehicle — a rental — and he didn’t notice his speed. He said officers told him he was travelling 190 km/h.

Westhead said he has been hearing that excuse a lot from drivers, but said it’s “debatable” to not notice when your vehicle is travelling 50 km/h over the speed limit, which is the threshold for a stunt driving offence.

“What people aren’t considering is even though the roads are wide open and traffic might be light, you’ve got to consider your reaction time,” Westhead said.

“These are not racetracks, these are highways.”

He said there was also a driver in the Burlington area who was stopped Monday morning for travelling 160 km/h. When the driver was pulled over, they told the officer that they had just recently been stopped for travelling 180 km/h as well, Westhead said.