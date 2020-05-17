Manitoba RCMP searching for suspect in manslaughter case

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are hoping people will come forward to help find a man suspected of being connected to the killing of another man.

Police say on May 11 at approximately 2:45 a.m. The Pas RCMP responded to the community of Cormorant, for an injured man on the road.

Officers found a 26-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have charged Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille with manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is 26, 6’1″ tall, 194 pounds, with a large rose tattoo on the side of his neck.

Police say he also goes by the names “Tad” or “Tado” and is originally from Cormorant but is known to frequent The Pas, Brandon and Winnipeg.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Carl Nabess-Genaille can call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.