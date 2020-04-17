Winnipeg police to release info about pair of homicides

Winnipeg police will be releasing information about a pair of local homicides at noon Friday.
Police said they’ll have an update on a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood, as well as details on a recent homicide that occurred in the 600 block of Main Street.
They’ll also be providing an update on a sexual exploitation case from late February, as well as a drug arrest.
