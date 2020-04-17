Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police to release info about pair of homicides

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 12:09 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge.
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police will be releasing information about a pair of local homicides at noon Friday.

Police said they’ll have an update on a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood, as well as details on a recent homicide that occurred in the 600 block of Main Street.

READ MORE: Man shot and killed in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood

They’ll also be providing an update on a sexual exploitation case from late February, as well as a drug arrest.

Stay tuned for a livestream of the press conference and more information as it becomes available.

Winnipeg police make arrest in child abuse, homicide investigation of 2-year-old boy
