Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot and killed in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 12:01 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 12:02 pm
Winnipeg police cruisers
Winnipeg police say a 57-year-old man found shot in the Centennial area Wednesday is the city's 11th homicide victim of the year. Global News

Winnipeg police say a man found shot in the Centennial neighbourhood, located between HSC and The Exchange District, is the city’s latest homicide.

According to police, the 57-year-old man was found Wednesday suffering a gunshot wound in the back lane between Ross Avenue and Elgin Avenue near the corner of Isabel Street and Ross Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Stepmother charged in death of Winnipeg toddler

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone who was in the area around 1 p.m. Wednesday who saw anything suspicious or unusual is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508.

Police are also asking any businesses or homeowners in the area who have video surveillance to check their cameras for any activity during this time.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating after man’s body found in trash bin

Even things that may appear insignificant at first glance may turn out to be critical information to investigators, say police.

The homicide is Winnipeg’s eleventh of 2020.

Winnipeg police make arrest in child abuse, homicide investigation of 2-year-old boy
Winnipeg police make arrest in child abuse, homicide investigation of 2-year-old boy
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeHomicideWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideElgin AvenueIsabel StreetRoss Avenuecentennial neighbourhoodMan shot on Ross
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.