Man shot and killed in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood

Winnipeg police say a man found shot in the Centennial neighbourhood, located between HSC and The Exchange District, is the city’s latest homicide.

According to police, the 57-year-old man was found Wednesday suffering a gunshot wound in the back lane between Ross Avenue and Elgin Avenue near the corner of Isabel Street and Ross Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone who was in the area around 1 p.m. Wednesday who saw anything suspicious or unusual is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508.

Police are also asking any businesses or homeowners in the area who have video surveillance to check their cameras for any activity during this time.

Even things that may appear insignificant at first glance may turn out to be critical information to investigators, say police.

The homicide is Winnipeg’s eleventh of 2020.

