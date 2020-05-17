AHS orders Calgary Mucho Burrito to close after employee worked with COVID-19 symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services has ordered a Calgary Mucho Burrito to close because a staff member was working while showing COVID-19 symptoms, according to a health enforcement order dated May 15.

After AHS inspected the restaurant located at 130 – 9825 Fairmount Drive S.E., it said the business had contravened orders from the province’s chief medical health officer, which could be “injurious or dangerous to the public health or might hinder in any manner the prevention or suppression of disease.”

Violations

An employee who was required to self-isolate by AHS was in the food preparation area, the provincial health authority said.

AHS added that workers were not physically distancing, with “food handlers standing well within two metres of one another.”

The restaurant had “inadequate control measures” in place to encourage physical distancing, AHS said, noting that the pathway customers were required to take resulted in close contact between individuals.

AHS said an employee was observed changing a diaper in the food preparation area.

What happens now

With these breaches of the Public Health Act, AHS ordered the business to close immediately and fully disinfect the facility, write a COVID-19 response plan, provide a staff list and schedule to the executive officer and “ensure that incompatible activities do not occur in food handling areas.”

The Mucho Burrito location is supposed to stay closed until the order is rescinded by an AHS executive officer.