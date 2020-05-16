NSHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Bedford Dollarama

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is advising the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 in Bedford.

Officials say that the potential exposure occurred at the Dollarama at 85 Damascus Road.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says exposure could have occurred from April 29 to May 14.

The health authority has been contacting anyone who is known to be a close contact of a person who has tested positive for coronavirus, but they say there may be some contacts that they are not aware of.

As a result, the NSHA is issuing a warning, saying that anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the location could develop symptoms up to and including May 28.

They’re recommending that anyone who was at the Dollarama on those dates self-monitor for signs and symptoms of the disease.

They include:

Fever

Cough

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

Headache

If anyone has two or more COVID-19 symptoms the NSHA is recommending that individuals self-isolate and call 811 for assessment.

They should remain self-isolated until receiving advice from 811 on their next steps.

People should not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre unless they are directed to do so by 811.