Police issue warning about ‘violent offender’ to be living in Edmonton area

Police are issuing a warning about a man they call a “violent and sexual offender” and who will soon be living in the Edmonton area.

Tshiyoyo Mufuta, 33, is a convicted offender and the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release on Friday that it has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent or sexual offence after release.

“Mufuta is considered by police to be a violent sexual offender who poses a risk of significant harm to the community to reoffend violently, including sexual violence, particularly with adult women he is involved in relationships with,” the EPS said.

Police are in the process of securing a recognizance order on Mufuta and the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit will be monitoring him.

Mufuta is also under a number of court-ordered conditions that include not entering a dating, intimate or sexual relationship with any person, or having any friendship with females until her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor and she knows of his previous offending. He also cannot have any direct or indirect contact with previous victims of his offences or their family.

Story continues below advertisement

Police stressed this information was being released to allow citizens to take precautionary measures and this information is not being released to encourage any vigilante action.