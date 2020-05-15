BC Ferries service between Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay to resume June 3

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries will once again be sailing between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

The West Vancouver to Nanaimo route was put on hold April 3 due to huge traffic drop-offs but will resume on June 3.

“We have been working closely with BC Ferries to get service back to levels that people need,” Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said.

“Since the premier announced the gradual reopening of our economy, we have seen increased interest in travel, which is why this service is resuming.”

The details are still being ironed out but the plan is to have four round-trip sailings a day.

Transport Canada regulations, which limit passenger capacity to 50 percent, are still in effect.

BC Ferries has also drastically reduced service on other routes. The company is advising people to avoid non-essential travel and everyone boarding a vessel is asked how they are feeling.

“We are still urging everyone to avoid non-essential travel, and not to visit other communities, to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Trevena said.

“The reinstated service is good news for essential travel and helps support supply chains. People trust our transportation network and we are providing the service they need to travel safely. “