Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

BC Ferries service between Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay to resume June 3

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 6:39 pm
A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BC Ferries will once again be sailing between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

The West Vancouver to Nanaimo route was put on hold April 3 due to huge traffic drop-offs but will resume on June 3.

“We have been working closely with BC Ferries to get service back to levels that people need,” Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said.

“Since the premier announced the gradual reopening of our economy, we have seen increased interest in travel, which is why this service is resuming.”

Reduced capacity on BC Ferries continues over May long weekend
Reduced capacity on BC Ferries continues over May long weekend

The details are still being ironed out but the plan is to have four round-trip sailings a day.

Transport Canada regulations, which limit passenger capacity to 50 percent, are still in effect.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Ferries has also drastically reduced service on other routes. The company is advising people to avoid non-essential travel and everyone boarding a vessel is asked how they are feeling.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Haida Gwaii officials say they’ll turn back ferry visitors

“We are still urging everyone to avoid non-essential travel, and not to visit other communities, to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Trevena said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The reinstated service is good news for essential travel and helps support supply chains. People trust our transportation network and we are providing the service they need to travel safely. “

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19TravelNanaimoBC Ferrieswest vancouverferryClaire TrevenaHorseshoe Baydeparture bay
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.