Manitoba extends coronavirus state of emergency another 30 days

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the province of Manitoba has extended its state of emergency for another month.
In a release Friday afternoon, the province said the extension takes effect at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and runs for another 30 days.
Initially declared on March 20, the emergency situation was first extended April 30. It has now been extended again under the Emergency Measures Act to help the province respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it relaxes safety measures and allows some businesses and recreational activities to reopen.
Manitoba health officials said at a news conference Friday that there were no new coronavirus cases in the province for the third consecutive day, as efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ and combat the pandemic continue.
