Crime

Witnesses urged to come forward following alleged assault in downtown Vancouver

By Gord Macdonald CKNW
Posted May 15, 2020 2:29 pm
Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to an alleged assault that happened in the downtown area.
Global News

Vancouver police are asking witnesses to come forward after an alleged assault in the downtown area eight days ago.

Police say that just after 3 p.m. on May 7, a 28-year-old Vancouver woman was sitting at a bus stop on the north side of Davie Street at Granville Street when a man allegedly struck her in the head with a bag containing plastic bottles.

READ MORE: Vancouver police see 83% spike in arson in last 10 weeks

She wasn’t hurt, police say, and a bystander pointed out the suspect to responding officers, who arrested a 35-year-old man within minutes.

Const. Tania Visintin says investigators think there was a large crowd in the area at the time of the alleged assault, and they are asking those witnesses to contact them.

READ MORE: West Vancouver police seek witnesses to knife attack on 17-year-old

A charge of assault with a weapon has been approved by Crown counsel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Vancouver police investigators at 604-717-2541or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

