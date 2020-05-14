West Vancouver police seek witnesses to knife attack on 17-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to a knife attack that left a 17-year-old boy with “significant” injuries.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Ambleside Park, east of the concession stand, according to police.

Police say a dispute between two groups escalated, leading to the alleged assault.

“We know that there were many people who witnessed this incident, and we really want to speak with them,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a media release.

“This young man has suffered significant injuries as a result of the assault. We want to be sure we gather all available evidence so we have a clear picture of everything that happened.”

Four suspects were arrested at the scene and have been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video shot in the area around 6:15 p.m. is asked to contact West Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

