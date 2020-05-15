5 people charged in illegal ‘CannaBus 780’ delivery service: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have been charged in what Edmonton police call an illegal online cannabis delivery operation.

Officers say “The CannaBus 780” was operating out of three homes in the Rosslyn, Oliver and Minchau neighbourhoods in Edmonton.

On May 6, officers searched the three properties and vehicles associated with the homes, where police seized the following items:

4,643 grams of cannabis flower

165 packages of edibles

420 grams of shatter

15 grams of cocaine

7 grams of crack cocaine

Several THC vape pens

THC tincture

$9,515 in Canadian currency

Police believe the total street value of the drugs and cash to be more than $61,000.

“There is a legal way to order recreational cannabis online in Alberta, and it’s through the AGLC,” Const. Dexx Williams said in a media release Friday. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“Illegal cannabis companies continue to circumvent the law and the business processes that have been put in place to keep the public safe and there are criminal consequences to those actions.”

READ MORE: Edmonton vape shop issued several tickets for allegedly selling cannabis products without a licence

Dean Bell, 26, Bobbi-Jo Spence, 26, Ian Mack, 34, and John Dickinson, 48, are all jointly charged with possession of illicit cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of illegal distribution under the federal Cannabis Act, as well as possession of proceeds of crime.

Christopher L’hirondelle, 26, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.