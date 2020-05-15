5 people charged in illegal ‘CannaBus 780’ delivery service: Edmonton police

Five people have been charged in what Edmonton police call an illegal online cannabis delivery operation.
Officers say “The CannaBus 780” was operating out of three homes in the Rosslyn, Oliver and Minchau neighbourhoods in Edmonton.
On May 6, officers searched the three properties and vehicles associated with the homes, where police seized the following items:
- 4,643 grams of cannabis flower
- 165 packages of edibles
- 420 grams of shatter
- 15 grams of cocaine
- 7 grams of crack cocaine
- Several THC vape pens
- THC tincture
- $9,515 in Canadian currency
Police believe the total street value of the drugs and cash to be more than $61,000.
“There is a legal way to order recreational cannabis online in Alberta, and it’s through the AGLC,” Const. Dexx Williams said in a media release Friday.
“Illegal cannabis companies continue to circumvent the law and the business processes that have been put in place to keep the public safe and there are criminal consequences to those actions.”
Dean Bell, 26, Bobbi-Jo Spence, 26, Ian Mack, 34, and John Dickinson, 48, are all jointly charged with possession of illicit cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of illegal distribution under the federal Cannabis Act, as well as possession of proceeds of crime.
Christopher L’hirondelle, 26, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
