Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Edmonton vape shop issued several tickets for allegedly selling cannabis products without a licence

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 13, 2020 6:41 pm
A cannabis plant is shown on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. .
A cannabis plant is shown on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

A vape shop owner and employee are each facing charges related to the illegal sale of cannabis products, about three months after Edmonton police launched an investigation into the business.

In December, police began investigating the store in the area of 118 Avenue and 95A Street after allegations were made that the shop was selling cannabis products without the proper municipal and provincial licences.

On Feb. 12, the EPS issued four violation tickets to the vape shop — two tickets each of storing cannabis for sale and directly or indirectly offering to sell cannabis — under the provincial Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.

READ MORE: AGLC lifts moratorium on new retail cannabis licences

The shop is facing a total of $200,000 in provincial fines.

The store owner — 35-year-old Alfonso Potestio — and employee — 23-year-old Megan Schultz — are each facing charges of unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of sale and unlawfully selling cannabis to an individual over 18. Those charges fall under the federal Cannabis Act.

Story continues below advertisement

In August 2019, the shop received bylaw tickets for operating a cannabis business without a licence and Edmonton police have submitted a business licence review to the City of Edmonton.

READ MORE: 5 people charged in connection with Edmonton-based company handling illegal online cannabis sales

“A legal market is a safer market, and it’s our job to enforce the laws that ensure the safe and regulated sale of cannabis,” Const. Dexx Williams said in a news release.

“We want to remind the public that if you’re selling any cannabis products without a licence, businesses can be fined up to $50,000, and individuals can face a fine of up to $10,000.”

Anyone looking to purchase legal cannabis can find a list of licenced retailers here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Edmontonedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSCannabisEdmonton Cannabisillegal cannabisvape shopEdmonton cannabis licenceEdmonton cannabis vape shopEdmonton illegal cannabis
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.