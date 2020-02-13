Edmonton vape shop issued several tickets for allegedly selling cannabis products without a licence

Send this page to someone via email

A vape shop owner and employee are each facing charges related to the illegal sale of cannabis products, about three months after Edmonton police launched an investigation into the business.

In December, police began investigating the store in the area of 118 Avenue and 95A Street after allegations were made that the shop was selling cannabis products without the proper municipal and provincial licences.

On Feb. 12, the EPS issued four violation tickets to the vape shop — two tickets each of storing cannabis for sale and directly or indirectly offering to sell cannabis — under the provincial Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.

READ MORE: AGLC lifts moratorium on new retail cannabis licences

The shop is facing a total of $200,000 in provincial fines.

The store owner — 35-year-old Alfonso Potestio — and employee — 23-year-old Megan Schultz — are each facing charges of unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of sale and unlawfully selling cannabis to an individual over 18. Those charges fall under the federal Cannabis Act.

Story continues below advertisement

In August 2019, the shop received bylaw tickets for operating a cannabis business without a licence and Edmonton police have submitted a business licence review to the City of Edmonton.

“A legal market is a safer market, and it’s our job to enforce the laws that ensure the safe and regulated sale of cannabis,” Const. Dexx Williams said in a news release.

“We want to remind the public that if you’re selling any cannabis products without a licence, businesses can be fined up to $50,000, and individuals can face a fine of up to $10,000.”

Anyone looking to purchase legal cannabis can find a list of licenced retailers here.