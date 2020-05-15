Londoners encouraged to stay close to home over long weekend amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is encouraging those who want to go outside this long weekend to stay close to home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This announcement comes after parks have started seeing an increase in pedestrian and cyclist activity.

“While many of us may feel uncertain about spending time outside, we need to continue to work together to find ways to do so without putting each other at risk,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

“Exploring your own neighbourhoods, waving to your neighbours or trying out less-travelled local routes are great ways to feel more connected to your community.”

Pedestrians walking on a trail in Springbank Park in London, Ont., May 15, 2020. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Londoners who spoke with Global News at Springbank Park seemed in support of the physical-distancing plans.

“Just walking in the park and staying away from people as much as we can,” Hendrika Schuurhuis Schonberger told Global News when asked about her plans for the long weekend.

Schuurhuis Schonberger and her husband had initially planned to visit their grandchildren in the United States, but since the COVID-19 pandemic started, she said they had had to cancel several family visits.

Ian McMillian told Global News that he and his wife will be spending the weekend painting and gardening.

“We have eight grandchildren and we have not been able to see them, so it would be a lot of hugs and spending time with them,” he said when asked what they would typically have planned.

To help promote physical distancing, the city has closed vehicle entrances to Springbank Park off Flint Lane and Arboretum Avenue to give pedestrians and cyclists more pathways to explore the park.

The city is also opening a curbside lane for cyclists and pedestrians along Wellington Road between Clark’s Bridge over the Thames River.

These changes are in addition to modifications previously made to routes along Blackfriars and Kensington bridges.

Following the province’s reopening announcement, golf course and some park amenities will also reopen.