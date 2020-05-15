Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Standoff between homeless, city officials at downtown Toronto encampments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2020 12:33 pm
Toronto records its first homeless death of coronavirus pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: While the Toronto continues to work towards reopening, the city experienced its first death of someone in the shelter system. This comes as Mayor John Tory keeps pressure on for funding for the city from other levels of government. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO – A standoff between Toronto’s homeless and city officials is underway at several encampments downtown.

Police officers, city workers and heavy machinery are downtown as they take down the tents.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Toronto begins moving some homeless people into apartments

The city says it is clearing tents that were abandoned after moving several people into housing last week.

But Jason Phillips says an eviction notice went up a few days ago on the tent where he lives underneath the Gardiner Expressway.

READ MORE: Toronto homelessness advocates sue city over COVID-19 response

He says the city offered him a spot in a shelter, which he refused because he feels safer outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

After a woman stood in front of a bulldozer that was set to take his tent down, Phillips says the city offered him a hotel room which he accepted.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto to provide 125 apartments as temporary housing for city’s homeless
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto to provide 125 apartments as temporary housing for city’s homeless
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsToronto Policecoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesToronto homelessToronto City Officials
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.