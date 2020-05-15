Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus response Friday

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 11:54 am
Premier Blaine Higgs speaks at the New Brunswick COVID-19 update on May 8, 2020. .
Premier Blaine Higgs speaks at the New Brunswick COVID-19 update on May 8, 2020. . Global News

Officials will hold a media briefing to update New Brunswick on the province’s COVID-19 response Friday.

Some provincial parks are expected to open just in time for the May long weekend, giving New Brunswickers a chance to get outside.

READ MORE: No new cases of coronavirus found in New Brunswick on Thursday

The province has not had a new case of the novel coronavirus in more than a week.

The total number of cases stands at 120, with two active cases.

Daycares in the province will be permitted to open on Tuesday, provided they follow a number of public health restrictions including temperature checks for all staff and children entering the facility each day.

New Brunswick’s sign makers experience boom as businesses reopen
Some centres are delaying opening to ensure they are able to meet the requirements.

Education minister Dominic Cardy acknowledged on Thursday that there is a level of risk involved when opening daycares. He said that risk is necessary in order to allow the economy to get moving once again.

READ MORE: ‘Embrace the risk’: New Brunswick details plans for daycares to reopen

“If we want to emerge from this with the opportunity to build on what we had before then we need to embrace the risk,” Cardy said on Wednesday, describing the province’s approach as a shared voyage for New Brunswickers.

The provincial update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT.

