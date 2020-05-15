New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus response Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Officials will hold a media briefing to update New Brunswick on the province’s COVID-19 response Friday.

Some provincial parks are expected to open just in time for the May long weekend, giving New Brunswickers a chance to get outside.

The province has not had a new case of the novel coronavirus in more than a week.

The total number of cases stands at 120, with two active cases.

Daycares in the province will be permitted to open on Tuesday, provided they follow a number of public health restrictions including temperature checks for all staff and children entering the facility each day.

Some centres are delaying opening to ensure they are able to meet the requirements.

Education minister Dominic Cardy acknowledged on Thursday that there is a level of risk involved when opening daycares. He said that risk is necessary in order to allow the economy to get moving once again.

“If we want to emerge from this with the opportunity to build on what we had before then we need to embrace the risk,” Cardy said on Wednesday, describing the province’s approach as a shared voyage for New Brunswickers.

The provincial update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT.