No new cases of coronavirus found in New Brunswick on Thursday

New Brunswick once again found no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday — marking the eighth straight day they’ve reported the result.

As a result, the province’s number of confirmed cases remains at 120.

Health officials say 118 people have recovered and two people remain sick, neither of whom is in the hospital.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said on Wednesday that despite the good news, it’s important to remain vigilant.

“With the long weekend coming up it’s important that everyone follows public health directions,” she said during the province’s coronavirus update on Wednesday.

She said it was important for people to treat their mental health and to go outside this May long weekend — but only if they are not feeling sick.

On Thursday, New Brunswick also extended its state of emergency for another 14 days.

The order was approved by cabinet and New Brunswick’s all-party cabinet committee.

The province has been under a state of emergency since March 19.

Officials say 68 of New Brunswick’s cases are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases and 10 are the result of community transmission.

Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs did not provide a provincial update on Thursday but are expected to address the public on Friday.

