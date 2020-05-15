Police identify 2 victims in fatal Brampton rooming house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police have released the identities of two men who died after a fire broke out at a rooming house in Brampton on May 7.

Police and Brampton Fire Services were called to Mill Street North, near Queen Street West, for reports of a fire at around 10:41 p.m.

After extinguishing the fire, two male bodies were located inside the home.

The victims have been identified as 65-year-old Keith Powell and 59-year-old Darell Terrell.

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Const. John Neilson at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

