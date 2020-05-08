Menu

Canada

2 people dead, 1 person rescued from roof after house fire in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 6:48 am
Updated May 8, 2020 6:50 am
A photo from the scene of a fatal house fire on Mill Street in Brampton, May 7, 2020.
A photo from the scene of a fatal house fire on Mill Street in Brampton, May 7, 2020. Andrew Collins / Global News

Brampton Fire officials say two people are dead after a fire broke out at a house in the city on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to Mill Street and Queen Street West at around 10:41 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

Fire Chief Bill Boyes said heavy fire was coming from all floors of the home when firefighters arrived.

One person was rescued from the roof of the home, and two others were found inside an upper level unit after the fire was put out and both were pronounced dead on scene, Boyes said.

The victim’s identities have not yet been released.

He added that Brampton Fire officials and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire. Peel Regional Police’s forensic unit is also assisting in the investigation and the coroner was also notified.

Queen Street was closed for the investigation between Mill Street and Elizabeth Street.

