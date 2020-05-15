Calgary police investigating 2 early morning shootings that injured 3 people

Calgary police are investigating two shootings that happened on Friday morning just an hour apart — one in the community of Thorncliffe and the other in Rundle — but say they aren’t believed to be connected.
According to police, officers were first called to a home in the 5500 block of Centre Street North at around 4 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
Paramedics say a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to hospital in stable condition.
Speaking to Global News, police say bear spray may have been set off inside the home and that a number of people are in custody.
Officers were then called to the 600 block of Rundleville Place Northeast, about 10 kilometres away, for reports of a second shooting.
Police say two victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
With files from Adam MacVicar
