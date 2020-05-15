Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating 2 early morning shootings that injured 3 people

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 8:53 am
Updated May 15, 2020 10:01 am
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 5500 block of Centre Street North on Friday, May 15, 2020. .
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 5500 block of Centre Street North on Friday, May 15, 2020. . Global News

Calgary police are investigating two shootings that happened on Friday morning just an hour apart — one in the community of Thorncliffe and the other in Rundle — but say they aren’t believed to be connected.

According to police, officers were first called to a home in the 5500 block of Centre Street North at around 4 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 5500 block of Centre Street North on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 5500 block of Centre Street North on Friday, May 15, 2020. Global News

Paramedics say a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Speaking to Global News, police say bear spray may have been set off inside the home and that a number of people are in custody.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 600 block of Rundleville Place Northeast on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 600 block of Rundleville Place Northeast on Friday, May 15, 2020. Global News

Officers were then called to the 600 block of Rundleville Place Northeast, about 10 kilometres away, for reports of a second shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say two victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

With files from Adam MacVicar

