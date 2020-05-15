Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 15

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Ontario reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in a week due to glitch

The Ontario government is reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in a week due to a technological glitch that led to the under-reporting of 87 cases that were not uploaded into the system from Toronto on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed the glitch Friday morning, saying the actual number should have been 345 cases on Thursday, instead of the 258 that was previously reported.

Friday’s true number would then be 341 new cases, however the official report says there are 428 new cases.

The provincial total now stands at 21,922 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,825 as 27 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 16,641 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is nearly 76 per cent of cases.

COVID-19 shutdown affects nearly 2.2M Ontario workers, watchdog says

About one in three workers in Ontario has been affected by the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the province’s fiscal watchdog said Friday, warning that the impacts will be more profound the longer business closures continue.

Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman released the finding in a new report Friday on job losses in Ontario since the crisis began.

Premier Ford releases ‘Cooking with Doug’ showcasing his cheesecake recipe

Ontario’s premier has released a “Cooking with Doug” video showing how he makes cherry cheesecake.

On a tangent during a news conference this week, Doug Ford boasted about making the best cherry cheesecake ever. The video posted on the premier's Twitter account today shows Ford at home making what he calls his famous recipe.