Reopening B.C.: Here’s what your visit to the dentist will look like under COVID-19

When dentist offices in B.C. begin to reopen, a visit to get your teeth checked will look very different.

The BC Dental Association said there will no longer be any chairs, magazines or toys in waiting rooms.

The receptionist may also be sitting behind a plexiglass screen.

Patients will be asked health screening questions when making their appointment and on the day of their appointment, and will be asked to wash their hands before and after their appointment.

The association is also advising patients that dental offices will not return to full service immediately on May 19, after the province released its plan to gradually reopen starting after the May long weekend.

Guidelines on personal protective gear, cleaning procedures and other measures have not yet been provided by WorkSafeBC, the news release said.

“Direction is going to be provided, and we’re working on that with the regulatory authorities — the colleges for all the regulated health professions — on incremental changes and the guidance they need to move forward over the next couple of weeks,” spokesperson Dr. Alastair Nicoll said.

“Dental teams are experts at infection control and dentists want to ensure their practices are appropriately set up to comply with physical distancing and other particular requirements to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”