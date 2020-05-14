Alberta’s relaunch sees restrictions eased on places of worship: ‘Such a blessing’

Send this page to someone via email

As restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta begin to ease, places of worship can now begin to offer in-person services to more people.

The province’s public health guidelines currently restrict gatherings of more than 15 people in one location. However, guidelines around worship services and funerals have been eased to allow for groups of 50 people or one-third of normal attendance, whichever is smaller, as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Noor Al-Henedy with Edmonton’s Al Rashid Mosque said while they’re still not reopening to full capacity, they’re very happy to have the restrictions eased after nearly two months.

“Such a blessing. We’re very, very grateful,” Al-Henedy said. Tweet This

“The last 10 days of Ramadan are the most essential days that people like to do the extra work of worship and to finally be able to have more than just 15 people attend the mosque is wonderful.”

While a blessing, Al-Henedy said Edmonton’s largest mosque will not be able to welcome their entire congregation back. They have set up an online sign-up form to ensure no more than 50 people come to prayer in person.

“It is still a blessing but that doesn’t mean that everybody will get to be there so we will still offer our services virtually in regards to the Friday prayer and evening prayer,” she said.

“We don’t want to be under the pressure of turning people away. This is a place of worship and the last thing you want to do it turn people away.”

The province has provided places of worship with specific guidelines for safe reopening, which include physical distancing, no singing and no food or beverage service.

Al-Henedy said they will be following all Alberta Health guidelines, including offering hand sanitizer at the door. There will be markers on the floor to ensure physical distancing is followed, and people are asked to bring their own prayer rug.

Before arriving, everyone is encouraged to complete the province’s online self-assessment tool and stay home if they are feeling unwell. Those under 14 will not be allowed to attend the mosque just yet.

“Mosques are a huge socializing hub,” she said. Tweet This

“We ask people to come, perform the prayer, leave immediately — no socialization, no hugging, no kissing, nothing of the sort — to really adhere to the instructions that we have and making sure that congregation is safe. It’s a blessing that we got this restriction loosened so we can accommodate more people, but the number one priority is to keep everybody safe.”

The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton said it is still in the process of developing a plan for the eventual reinstatement of public mass.

“We are acutely aware of our parishioners fervent desire to return to the Eucharist, and we share their concern,” Archbishop Richard Smith said in a statement. “Our careful discernment now will ensure that when the time comes, we will be ready to begin inviting the faithful back to the churches they miss so much.

“We are extremely grateful to all those who have made great sacrifices in the common effort to protect our brothers and sisters by preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

The province still encourages worship leaders to hold services and funerals remotely. The full list of provincial guidelines for places of worship can be viewed on the government’s website.