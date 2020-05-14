Trudeau urges people to ‘buy Canadian’ food, produce amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging people to “buy Canadian” as domestic food producers feel the strain of global restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He made the comments in a daily press briefing with journalists outside Rideau Cottage on Thursday while announcing new supports for fish harvesters facing lost income from the pandemic.

READ MORE: Ottawa getting ready to launch multimillion-dollar ‘Buy Canadian’ food campaign

“To everyone who wants to show their support, buy Canadian. Pick up some Canadian cheese to help a local dairy farmer, have a fish fry or buy Canadian lobster,” said Trudeau.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Not only will it taste great, it will help the people who keep food on our plates.”

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan also made the call for Canadians to buy domestic in a briefing shortly afterwards with journalists, specifically urging people to buy domestic fish and seafood.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canadian harvesters are resilient and determined, and today, I am urging Canadians to show their support by purchasing more of our high-quality, sustainably sourced products at your local grocer,” she said.

“There’s never been a better time to buy a Canadian fish and seafood product.”

READ MORE: Buying Canadian — How to do it right – and why there will be drawbacks

As Global News reported earlier this year, federal officials have been exploring how best to launch a “buy Canadian” food campaign for months, with plans to launch that initiative this summer.

It’s not clear whether that is still poised to go ahead.

Global News has requested clarification from the government on that project.

Trudeau’s briefing came as he announced $469 million in federal funding for fish harvesters who haven’t been eligible yet to apply for the other federal relief programs for Canadians who have lost work.

Some three million jobs have been lost over the last two months because of the pandemic, according to Statistics Canada.

More to come.