Body discovered after midtown Toronto apartment fire

Toronto Fire says they found a person in the laundry room after a fire broke out at a high rise apartment building on Thursday.
Firefighters were called to Balliol Street, near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. after receiving a call from an alarm company.
When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the lobby area and the laundry room.
Firefighters discovered a body in the laundry room of the building and attempted life-saving measures.
Toronto Police confirmed one person has died.
Police said homicide investigators have take over the investigation.
