Body discovered after midtown Toronto apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Fire says they found a person in the laundry room after a fire broke out at a high rise apartment building on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Balliol Street, near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. after receiving a call from an alarm company.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the lobby area and the laundry room.

Firefighters discovered a body in the laundry room of the building and attempted life-saving measures.

Toronto Police confirmed one person has died.

Police said homicide investigators have take over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement