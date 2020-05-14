Menu

Canada

Body discovered after midtown Toronto apartment fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 6:49 am
File photo - police tape.
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

Toronto Fire says they found a person in the laundry room after a fire broke out at a high rise apartment building on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Balliol Street, near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. after receiving a call from an alarm company.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the lobby area and the laundry room.

READ MORE: Small playground in east-end Toronto set ablaze for 2nd time in 4 years

Firefighters discovered a body in the laundry room of the building and attempted life-saving measures.

Toronto Police confirmed one person has died.

Police said homicide investigators have take over the investigation.

Toronto Police, Toronto Fire, Midtown Toronto, Toronto Fire Service, Balliol Street
