Popular Winnipeg restaurant in Osborne Village closing permanently

After more than a decade serving Winnipeggers, a popular Osborne Village eatery is being forced to shut its doors permanently.

On their Instagram page Wednesday, Segovia Tapas Bar and Restauarant said they are closing.

“We are terribly sad to let you know that we have made the difficult decision to close the big wooden doors at Segovia permanently,” the post said.

The restaurant closed its doors on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not knowing it would be the last time they would serve customers.

“We will miss this little restaurant and cherish the memories that were made here,” the post said.

“We are so proud to have been a part of Winnipeg’s inspiring culinary scene for over a decade.”

In 2019, Canada’s Best 100 Restaurants list ranked Segovia at #57.

