Canada

Coronavirus: Canada reports 1,121 new cases as deaths top 5,300

By David Lao Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 7:57 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 8:07 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 71,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5,209 total deaths
WATCH: Coronavirus — Canada now at 71,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5,209 total deaths

Canada reported ‭1,121 newly-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 133 more deaths.

Wednesday’s numbers, which are tallied from announcements made by provincial and federal health authorities, brings Canada’s total COVID-19 cases and deaths to 72,266 and 5,302, respectively.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

As provinces across the country begin putting reopening plans in motion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to remain careful by trying to stay home as much as possible and remembering social distancing.

“I know we’re all looking forward to it but we have to be vigilant,” said Trudeau in French.

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam outlines public health strategy behind newly-approved COVID-19 antibody test
Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam outlines public health strategy behind newly-approved COVID-19 antibody test

Ontario and Alberta are set to announce their reopening plans on Thursday, whereas several provinces have already moved into their first phases.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec — the province hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic — announced 706 more cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 89 more deaths.

The province’s total cases, which now rest at 39,931 as of May 13, account for about 55 per cent of Canada’s total infections of the virus.

More to come…

With files from The Canadian Press

