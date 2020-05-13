329 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 21,236

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 329 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 21,236 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,765 as 40 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 15,845 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 74.6 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 1.6 per cent in total cumulative cases, which is part of the downward trend the province is now seeing.

The province has completed 475,058 tests so far for the virus. This is up 15,137 from the previous day. Reports from Monday to Wednesday on tests completed within a 24-hour period have not hit Ontario’s target of 16,000.

Ontario has 1,018 patients (down by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 189 patients in an intensive care unit (down by three) and 144 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,269 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 30 deaths, and there are 180 outbreaks.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,690 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,672 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 3,562 of the total reported cases, which is 16.8 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 62.4 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

8,923 people are male (42 per cent).

12,155 people are female (57.2 per cent).

571 people are 19 and under (2.7 per cent).

5,045 people are 20 to 39 (23.8 per cent).

6,481 people are 40 to 59 (30.5 per cent).

4,544 people are 60 to 79 (21.4 per cent).

4,581 people are 80 and over (21.6 per cent).

There are 13,395 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for Toronto and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.