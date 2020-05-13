Menu

Crime

Police investigating 2 reports of gunshots fired in North Preston

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 11:48 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating two separate reports of gunshots being fired in the community of North Preston, N.S.

Police say they responded to the first report of gunshots being heard on Cain Street at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Police on scene of ‘ongoing investigation’ in Hammonds Plains

The second report, police say, came in at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Cain and Clarence streets.

Police say one home received minor damage and there have been no reported injuries.

READ MORE: Warrant issued for Dartmouth man charged in connection with North Preston stabbing

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeNova ScotiaGunshotsHalifax RCMPHalifax District RCMPNorth PrestonClarence StreetCain StreetNorth Preston gunshots
