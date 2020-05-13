Police investigating 2 reports of gunshots fired in North Preston

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating two separate reports of gunshots being fired in the community of North Preston, N.S.

Police say they responded to the first report of gunshots being heard on Cain Street at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The second report, police say, came in at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Cain and Clarence streets.

Police say one home received minor damage and there have been no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

