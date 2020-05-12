Menu

Crime

Warrant issued for Dartmouth man charged in connection with North Preston stabbing

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 10:45 am
Tyqwan Jacardo Downey, 22, is seen in this handout photograph. .
Tyqwan Jacardo Downey, 22, is seen in this handout photograph. . Nova Scotia RCMP

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man charged in connection with a stabbing in North Preston, N.S., last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the stabbing in the area of North Preston and Johnson roads happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police believe a man forcibly entered a home, demanded money and stabbed a 54-year-old victim.

A forensic team at a home in North Preston, N.S., on Friday, May 8, 2020.
A forensic team at a home in North Preston, N.S., on Friday, May 8, 2020. Reynold Gregor/Global News

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Tyqwan Jacardo Downey, 22, of Dartmouth is now facing a slew of charges in connection with the incident, including:

  • Attempted murder
  • Robbery
  • Break and enter
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Downey is described as five feet seven inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Downey, but are now requesting the public’s assistance.

However, police are asking the public to not approach Downey if he is located and to call police or Crime Stoppers instead.

