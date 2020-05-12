Warrant issued for Dartmouth man charged in connection with North Preston stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man charged in connection with a stabbing in North Preston, N.S., last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the stabbing in the area of North Preston and Johnson roads happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police believe a man forcibly entered a home, demanded money and stabbed a 54-year-old victim.

A forensic team at a home in North Preston, N.S., on Friday, May 8, 2020. Reynold Gregor/Global News

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Tyqwan Jacardo Downey, 22, of Dartmouth is now facing a slew of charges in connection with the incident, including:

Attempted murder

Robbery

Break and enter

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Downey is described as five feet seven inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Downey, but are now requesting the public’s assistance.

However, police are asking the public to not approach Downey if he is located and to call police or Crime Stoppers instead.