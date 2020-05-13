Menu

Traffic

Woman dead after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Scarborough

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 11:15 am
Updated May 13, 2020 11:31 am
The scene of the crash in Scarborough on Wednesday.
The scene of the crash in Scarborough on Wednesday. Bill Barker / Global News

A woman is dead after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday, officials say.

Toronto police tweeted about the incident, which occurred in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Fern Meadows Road, just east of Morningside Avenue, around 10 a.m.

Police said there were reports of two pedestrians who suffered serious injuries after being struck by a truck.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a truck driver was taken to hospital to be assessed.

There is no word on the condition of the second pedestrian.

Officials said there are traffic delays in the area as officers investigate.

