Woman dead after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday, officials say.

Toronto police tweeted about the incident, which occurred in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Fern Meadows Road, just east of Morningside Avenue, around 10 a.m.

Police said there were reports of two pedestrians who suffered serious injuries after being struck by a truck.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a truck driver was taken to hospital to be assessed.

There is no word on the condition of the second pedestrian.

Officials said there are traffic delays in the area as officers investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Lawrence Ave + Fern Meadows Rd

– Traffic Services has taken over this investigation

– Media inquiries will be answered by Traffic Services o/s

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2020