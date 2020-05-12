Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 10:50 pm
Emergency crews were called just before 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called just before 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto police say a man has died after his motorcycle crashed in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tapscott Road and Melford Drive, south of Finch Avenue East, just before 9:10 p.m. with reports a single motorcycle crashed.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Police said he later died of his injuries.

Roads in the area were closed as investigators gathered evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to call the traffic services unit at 416-808-2222.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto trafficToronto ParamedicsScarborough trafficmotorcycle crash ScarboroughMotorcycle crash TorontoTapscott Road and Melford Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.