Motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man has died after his motorcycle crashed in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tapscott Road and Melford Drive, south of Finch Avenue East, just before 9:10 p.m. with reports a single motorcycle crashed.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said he later died of his injuries.
Roads in the area were closed as investigators gathered evidence.
Anyone with information was asked to call the traffic services unit at 416-808-2222.
