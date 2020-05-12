Motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after his motorcycle crashed in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tapscott Road and Melford Drive, south of Finch Avenue East, just before 9:10 p.m. with reports a single motorcycle crashed.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said he later died of his injuries.

Roads in the area were closed as investigators gathered evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to call the traffic services unit at 416-808-2222.

COLLISION:

Tapscott Rd & Melford Dr

– reports of a single motorcycle crash

– officers o/s investigating

– @TorontoMedics o/s, advised injuries are serious & life threatening

– emergency run to hospital

– will update#GO886170

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2020

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Tapscott Rd & Melford Dr

– officers o/s

– motorcyclist has died as a result of his injuries (pronounced at the hospital)

– @TrafficServices has taken over investigation

– road closures remain in effect

– any info please call police at 4168082222#GO886170

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2020