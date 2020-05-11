Menu

Crime

Man in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 11:58 pm
A car can be seen with multiple bullet holes.
A car can be seen with multiple bullet holes. Global News

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Toronto’s west end late Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a residential complex off of John Garland Boulevard, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, just after 9:50 p.m.

Toronto police said the man was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses reported seeing three males leaving the area in a grey or silver vehicle, noting it’s possible some of those people could be the suspects.

