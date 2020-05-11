Man in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Toronto’s west end late Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a residential complex off of John Garland Boulevard, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, just after 9:50 p.m.

Toronto police said the man was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses reported seeing three males leaving the area in a grey or silver vehicle, noting it’s possible some of those people could be the suspects.

