Canada

Registered nurse working at long-term care home in London, Ont., dies due to COVID-19

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 8:50 pm
Updated May 12, 2020 9:30 pm
As of Tuesday in London-Middlesex, there are 458 cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 45 deaths and 303 recoveries. .
As of Tuesday in London-Middlesex, there are 458 cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 45 deaths and 303 recoveries. .

A registered nurse working in a London, Ont., long-term care home has died due to COVID-19.

The Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) issued a statement Tuesday, saying Brian Beattie, a registered nurse (RN) at Kensington Village had passed away.

“I am devastated at the loss of Brian, who was a dedicated RN,” said ONA president Vicki McKenna.

“This is Nursing Week, a time in which we traditionally celebrate the profession… Instead, we are mourning the loss of a caring and skilled registered nurse.”

ONA says it is providing support to Beattie’s colleagues and staff.

Recognizing front line workers especially nurses on International Nurses Day

The Ministry of Labour has been called regarding the death and ONA says they will work with them throughout the investigation.

“This is a tragedy for all of us,” said McKenna.

“(Beattie) was the definition of dedication, and he considered his colleagues and residents to be his ‘other family.’ … He will be deeply missed by his colleagues and the residents he cared for.

As of Tuesday in London-Middlesex, there are 458 cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 45 deaths and 303 recoveries.

