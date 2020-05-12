Coronavirus: Residents on Toronto Islands isolated from city, struggle for supplies

Send this page to someone via email

Although Toronto Islands residents seem happy to be isolated from the rest of the city during the COVID-19, many say a lack of resources and supplies has made life difficult for some of its most vulnerable.

“When you already have vulnerable people that even more isolated and not able to get services, that’s a bit of a worry,” said Tony Farebrother with the Toronto Islands Community Association.

“Food was a big issue, getting groceries and things delivered.”

The City of Toronto said it has only allowed residents to use the ferry to get to the Islands and even then only the Ward’s Island ferry is up and running.

Some of those on the Islands that Global News spoke with said the restrictions allow them to feel protected from the virus.

“We’re a vulnerable community. A lot of the members of this community are 70 years old or older, I’d say about one-third of us,” said Sarah Miller, who had been living on the Toronto Islands for roughly 50 years.

But businesses on the Islands have closed their doors due to the pandemic and aren’t open for the summer.

That’s made it hard to stock up basic necessities, like groceries and toilet paper, without leaving the Islands.

“We have trouble getting services,” said Farebrother.

“One of the biggest issues is how do you keep an eye and provide food for the elderly?”

Islanders said they’ve found some creative ways to make sure they have some supplies on their shelves.

The Riviera restaurant turns into a grocery store twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, allowing those who can’t make it to the mainland for goods to buy their supplies from the popular diner.

“Certainly we all look out for each other,” said restaurant co-owner Doryne Peace, whose son, Joshua, has been taking charge of running the makeshift convenience store.

“[Joshua] had to go to stores in the city and make purchases and put it on wagons and bring it over,” said Peace.

Peace added many residents also post on their social media groups when they’re on the mainland to ask if any of them would like a particular type of cuisine.

“Every once in a while someone goes to a restaurant and puts a message in our group chat and asks, ‘Would somebody like this kind of food? I’ll bring some back,'” said Peace.

Although Toronto Islands residents have found ways around the supply shortage, there’s now growing concern about potential floods hitting the area for another year.

Peace said it will be tough to battle the COVID-19 restrictions and the flood should they overlap.

“We know this is going to be a way of life,” said Peace.

“We’re going to have to look out for viruses and pandemics and look out for natural disasters, like flooding.”