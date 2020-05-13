Kingston, Ont., celebrates nurses, other front-line workers on International Nurses Day

Send this page to someone via email

When people get sick or injured, front-line health-care workers play a crucial role in nursing people back to health.

And that’s especially true for nurses, whose recognition takes on added significance on International Nurses Day, held on May 12 — which, this year, coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People get the best possible care ever from nurses,” said Cathy Szabo, a nurse and president and CEO of Providence Care in Kingston.

“Not that I’m biased, but I’m a nurse, so that’s why I can say that.

“Let’s say nurses, through their education, learn how to work on a team and they recognize the value that a team-based approach to care has to have a better life for patents and the people we serve.”

Laura Kennedy is also a registered nurse, as well as executive director of the Kingsbridge Retirement Community in the Limestone City.

“They have been the superheroes that we have and it’s about time that they’re getting superhero recognition this year,” Kennedy said.

“We really haven’t seen this level of appreciation globally to the nursing profession. And it’s nice to see that we’re finally being recognized for the value that we bring to the community.”

May 12th was also the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

