Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Kingston, Ont., celebrates nurses, other front-line workers on International Nurses Day

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 8:17 am
Recognizing front line workers especially nurses on International Nurses Day
WATCH: This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, International Nurses Day has added meaning. Mike Postovit reports.

When people get sick or injured, front-line health-care workers play a crucial role in nursing people back to health.

And that’s especially true for nurses, whose recognition takes on added significance on International Nurses Day, held on May 12  — which, this year, coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Kingston political, academic, economic forces team up to guide organizations through COVID-19

“People get the best possible care ever from nurses,” said Cathy Szabo, a nurse and president and CEO of Providence Care in Kingston.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Not that I’m biased, but I’m a nurse, so that’s why I can say that.

Royal family pays tribute to nurses in honour of International Nurses Day
Royal family pays tribute to nurses in honour of International Nurses Day

“Let’s say nurses, through their education, learn how to work on a team and they recognize the value that a team-based approach to care has to have a better life for patents and the people we serve.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: How the pandemic is affecting tourism in one of Ontario’s oldest communities

Laura Kennedy is also a registered nurse, as well as executive director of the Kingsbridge Retirement Community in the Limestone City.

“They have been the superheroes that we have and it’s about time that they’re getting superhero recognition this year,” Kennedy said.

“We really haven’t seen this level of appreciation globally to the nursing profession. And it’s nice to see that we’re finally being recognized for the value that we bring to the community.”

May 12th was also the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

Britain observes 200th anniversary of nurse Florence Nightingale’s birth
Britain observes 200th anniversary of nurse Florence Nightingale’s birth
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaKingstonCKWS TVglobal KingstonCOVID-19 updatefront line workerslaura kennedyinternational nurses dayCathy Szabo
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.