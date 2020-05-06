Coronavirus: How the pandemic is affecting tourism in one of Ontario’s oldest communities

Send this page to someone via email

It’s too early to tell what impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Kingston-area’s tourism industry.

Global News went to the village of Bath, west of Kingston, to get some answers.

1:54 A community comes together to replace and decorate a stolen Christmas Tree A community comes together to replace and decorate a stolen Christmas Tree

Settled in 1784, Bath is one of the oldest communities in Ontario, and it’s that history, as well as location, that makes it such a tourist destination.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As for this season, Ric Bresee, mayor of Loyalist Township, says it continues to be a waiting game.

The town is already decked-out with dozens of flags, Canadian as well as Union Jacks.

“We decided to do it a little bit early this year,” Bresee said. “As we’ve struggled through this COVID crisis, there’s not much activity going on. A bright cheery spot and a point of patriotism was a very positive thing for the community.

Story continues below advertisement

2:28 The Haunted Tours of Bath, Ontario The Haunted Tours of Bath, Ontario

“We don’t know when this will end, when things will open back up again,” he added. “But when it does, we need to be ready, we need to have our community as beautiful as possible to attract as many people as possible once we’re able to, once we can do it safely.”

The Township recently announced that the villages’ Canada Day parade had been cancelled. Bresee said, Canada Day typically brings in roughly 10,000 visitors.