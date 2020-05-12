Department of Labour investigating workplace accident in Halifax  

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Department of Labour is investigating a workplace accident that saw a man fall during the demolition of a building on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the accident at 20 Titus Street at around 1:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia first responders pull woman from submerged vehicle in Mersey River

Police say the 57-year-old man fell from the second story of the residence.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating report of shots fired Monday afternoon

On Tuesday, the Department of Labour confirmed an investigation is underway and that a stop-work order has been issued on the demolition work.

Story continues below advertisement

“Two follow-up orders were issued; one for a demolition plan and another for a hazard assessment,” the Department of Labour said in a statement Tuesday.

No other details have been released.