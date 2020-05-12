Menu

Canada

Department of Labour investigating workplace accident in Halifax  

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 5:08 pm
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. .
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. . Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

The Department of Labour is investigating a workplace accident that saw a man fall during the demolition of a building on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the accident at 20 Titus Street at around 1:45 p.m.

Police say the 57-year-old man fell from the second story of the residence.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the Department of Labour confirmed an investigation is underway and that a stop-work order has been issued on the demolition work.

“Two follow-up orders were issued; one for a demolition plan and another for a hazard assessment,” the Department of Labour said in a statement Tuesday.

No other details have been released.

