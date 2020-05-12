Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigating report of shots fired Monday afternoon

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 4:39 pm
Halifax police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Monday evening in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Monday evening in Dartmouth, N.S. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Demetreous Lane in Dartmouth, N.S., around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

An HRP press release says officers found a vehicle with bullet holes and that there were no reported injuries.

READ MORE: 19-year-old facing charges after Saint John shooting

HRP spokesperson John MacLeod says the investigation is in its early stages and that no new information has been uncovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Policehalifax policeHRPShots firedDartmouth CrimeDartmouth shootingDartmouth policedartmouth shots firedDemetreous LaneDemetreous Lane shots firedshots fired investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.