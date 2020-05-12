Halifax police investigating report of shots fired Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Demetreous Lane in Dartmouth, N.S., around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

An HRP press release says officers found a vehicle with bullet holes and that there were no reported injuries.

HRP spokesperson John MacLeod says the investigation is in its early stages and that no new information has been uncovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

