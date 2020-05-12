Hamilton’s total COVID-19 cases top 490, public health reports 4 more outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., saw its overall number of COVID-19 cases shrink on Tuesday after public health subtracted a number of “false positive” tests from its case count after re-testing samples from a number of locations in the city.

On Monday, public health reported a total of 494 cases during the pandemic. That number has since been revised and sits at 490, with 485 positive cases of coronavirus and five probable cases.

In an update, the city’s medical officer said 18 false-positive tests were recorded on Friday. Ten of the results were tied to individuals at Macassa Lodge long-term care home which have now been deemed negative after re-testing.

The other eight false positives include three people at Heritage Green, three at Wentworth Lodge, one at St. Elizabeth’s Village and one at First Place Retirement Living on King Street East.

Story continues below advertisement

Samples from all eight of the latter have been re-tested and are now deemed negative for the new coronavirus.

There were no new deaths. The city has 24 deaths connected to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Four more institutional outbreaks have been declared by the city including a pair of staff cases at Grace Villa nursing home.

The Village of Wentworth Heights retirement home, Extendicare Hamilton nursing home on the mountain and Arbour Creek care nursing home on King Street East also reported one staff case each in their outbreaks.

As of Tuesday, the city has 12 outbreaks at eight long-term care homes (Arbour Creek, Blackadar Continuing Care, Dundurn Place Care Centre, Grace Villa, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Regina Gardens, and Wentworth Lodge) and two retirement residences (The Rosslyn, and The Village of Wentworth Heights)

An outbreak at I.H. Mission Services, which started on May 2, entered its 10th day on Tuesday.

Hamilton hospitals have 23 patients in care units — 13 at Hamilton Health Sciences and 10 at St. Joseph’s hospitals.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit reports that 360 of the city’s 490 COVID-19 cases — or 74 per cent — have been resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has a total of 561, with more than half of their total cases — 412 — resolved, according to public health.

The region has no new deaths as of May 12. Forty-four of the region’s 54 deaths have been connected to long-term care homes or retirement residences.

Niagara has six outbreaks with two at hospitals: the Intensive Care Unit of St. Catharines General and the Trillium-Rainbow unit at Greater Niagara General.

The other four outbreaks are at two long-term-care homes (Royal Rose Place and Henley House in St. Catharines) and two retirement homes (Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and Seasons in Welland).

Haldimand-Norfolk 1 new COVID-19 case

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) added one more COVID-19 case on Tuesday. The region has 201 lab-confirmed cases as of May 12.

The region’s total number of reported deaths remains at 30.

The county currently has outbreaks at Parkview Meadows Christian retirement village, Caressant Care Courtland long-term care facility and an ongoing outbreak at Anson Place care centre, to which 27 of the region’s 30 deaths are connected.

Story continues below advertisement

HNHU says 75 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Region reports COVID-19 death in the community

Halton Region reported three new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday and one death in the community not connected to an institution.

The region has 585 total cases with 518 confirmed positive cases and 67 probable ones.

Public health says 451 cases have now been resolved.

The region now has 24 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 connected to a confirmed outbreak at an institution.

Halton has two current outbreaks at two long-term care homes in Oakville (Post Inn Village and Waterford LTC).

Seventy-three of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Two outbreaks in Brant County declared over

Brant County’s health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The region holds at 102 confirmed cases with six people hospitalized as of May 12.

The county has declared two outbreaks — Telfer Place long-term care and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre — over on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at Briarwood Gardens retirement home is on-going.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Brant’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, said Ferraro’s Brantford plant has re-opened after a shut-down during the last week of April. Seven workers tested positive for COVID-19 at the plant causing the closing.

The region has three deaths and 89 resolved cases.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.