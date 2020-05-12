1 new coronavirus case reported in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

There is one new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Manitoba, according to the province’s Tuesday health bulletin.

This brings the total number of positive and probable COVID-19 cases to 290.

Four people are currently in hospital, with one person in intensive care. Recoveries now sit at 251 people, and 32 cases are still active.

Manitoba’s total deaths from the virus stand at seven.

“The additional case is related to the workplace cluster in the Prairie Mountain Health region, bringing the total to 11 cases,” reads the bulletin.

A trucking company in the Westman region of Manitoba was confirmed to be the site of the cluster outbreak last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced $10 million in spending for Green Team, a government program that helps teens and young adults find summer jobs.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

