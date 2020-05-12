Premier Brian Pallister to update Manitobans on latest COVID-19 measures

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will update Manitobans Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 measures.

Global News will livestream the press conference here at 11 a.m.

Manitoba health officials said Monday there are two new cases of the coronavirus in the province.

On Sunday, three more cases of the novel coronavirus were announced in the province, two in the Prairie Mountain Health region and one in Winnipeg.

The two Prairie Mountain Health region cases were part of a cluster of cases from a trucking company last week, bringing that cluster of cases to 10.

Daily health press conferences are now happening Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the forseeable future. A bulletin will still be issued daily.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

