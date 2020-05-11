Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo reopening Wednesday amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 1:52 pm
Christmas Assiniboine Park Zoo Winnipeg
A tiger checks out one of its treats at the Assiniboine Park Zoo. Assiniboine Park Zoo

After eight weeks without visitors, Winnipeg’s zoo is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo announced Monday that it’s resuming regular hours beginning at 9 a.m. on May 13 — although it will have some restrictions in place due to concerns around COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“As a large and mostly outdoor attraction, we are very happy to be in a position to reopen and welcome visitors back to the zoo,” said Assiniboine Park Conservancy COO Bruce Keats.

“We look forward to providing an enjoyable visitor experience with modifications in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and animals.”

READ MORE: Assiniboine Park Zoo livestream animal talks during coronavirus closure

Story continues below advertisement

Among the coronavirus-related changes: guests are encouraged to pre-screen themselves using the province of Manitoba’s online screening tool and buy their tickets online in advance to limit contact with staff.

The zoo is also limiting its occupancy as well as using only one entrance and exit, plus enhanced sanitation procedures, and closing gift shops and playgrounds.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A full list of modifications is available on the zoo’s website.

READ MORE: Manitoba berry picking season uncertain amid coronavirus

“We are doing our part to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19 and are asking our guests to support us in that effort when visiting the zoo,” said Keats.

“We will make adjustments as permitted and required in response to evolving public health orders and guidelines.”

Assiniboine Park Zoo offering Creature Features
Assiniboine Park Zoo offering Creature Features
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaZooAssiniboine Park Zoomanitoba coronavirusAssiniboine ParkManitoba COVID-19Winnipeg ZooAssiniboine Park ConservancyBruce Keats
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.