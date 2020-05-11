Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo reopening Wednesday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

After eight weeks without visitors, Winnipeg’s zoo is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo announced Monday that it’s resuming regular hours beginning at 9 a.m. on May 13 — although it will have some restrictions in place due to concerns around COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“As a large and mostly outdoor attraction, we are very happy to be in a position to reopen and welcome visitors back to the zoo,” said Assiniboine Park Conservancy COO Bruce Keats.

“We look forward to providing an enjoyable visitor experience with modifications in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and animals.”

We are excited to announce that the Zoo will re-open to the public on Wednesday, May 13! We have made modifications for the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, visitors, and animals. Before you visit, please read about these changes on our website: https://t.co/DBnYXLvsF9 pic.twitter.com/mi7po2WxRN — Assiniboine Park Zoo (@assiniboinezoo) May 11, 2020

Among the coronavirus-related changes: guests are encouraged to pre-screen themselves using the province of Manitoba’s online screening tool and buy their tickets online in advance to limit contact with staff.

The zoo is also limiting its occupancy as well as using only one entrance and exit, plus enhanced sanitation procedures, and closing gift shops and playgrounds.

A full list of modifications is available on the zoo’s website.

“We are doing our part to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19 and are asking our guests to support us in that effort when visiting the zoo,” said Keats.

“We will make adjustments as permitted and required in response to evolving public health orders and guidelines.”

