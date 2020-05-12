Coronavirus: New mobile testing clinic set to open in Côte-des-Neiges

Send this page to someone via email

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce announced on Tuesday that a COVID-19 mobile testing clinic will be made available to residents as of Wednesday.

The bus-clinic will be stationed in the Bill-Durnan arena parking lot on Vézina Street.

According to city officials, residents who present symptoms can drop by the clinic during opening hours without an appointment.

Opening Hours are:

Wednesday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Santé Montreal, clinics set up in STM buses will be moving around the city and each clinic can conduct 200 tests per day.

“Testing is prioritized for people in the neighbourhood. Other Montrealers must keep going to the clinics in their sector,” the site says.

Individuals with novel coronavirus symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing and individuals who have been in close contact with a positive case will be prioritized.

The City of Montreal is the epicentre of the virus in Canada, with 19,878 cases — 1,616 of those are within the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.